Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Trading Down 0.1%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 761,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $15,170,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.