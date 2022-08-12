Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.99. 23,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,914. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

