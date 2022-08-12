Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 3,394 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $59,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,816,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

