Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys Shares of 27,985 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

GTLS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,395. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

