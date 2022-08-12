Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $91,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.