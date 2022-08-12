Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Ingredion worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 341,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,226,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 147,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.35%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.