Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,042 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

