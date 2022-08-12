Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 3,064 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. 214,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,537. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.