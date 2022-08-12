Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,639 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.64% of IMAX worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $951.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.32. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX Profile

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

