Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 9,470 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 95,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 92,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,329. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $252.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

