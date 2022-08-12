Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.19 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $428.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTG. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,867,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,544,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,867,657 shares in the company, valued at $64,544,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,961 shares of company stock worth $1,297,331. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 97,316 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

