Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.19 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $428.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,867,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,544,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,944 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,867,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,544,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 2,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 134,961 shares of company stock worth $1,297,331. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

