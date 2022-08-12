Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.83 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

ALTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,221,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,936 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,221,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 134,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

