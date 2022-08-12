Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 115.8% in July

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,600 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the July 15th total of 383,900 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 112,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.