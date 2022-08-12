Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the July 15th total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,562,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,617 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 549.6% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 945,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $9,620,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $9,523,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 345,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Trading Down 0.1 %

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,660. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

