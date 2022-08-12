Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.32% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $134,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIMC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after acquiring an additional 151,405 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.