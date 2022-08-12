Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASGTF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of ASGTF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.41. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

