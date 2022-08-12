ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $12.98

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $13.50. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

