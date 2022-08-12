Ambire AdEx (ADX) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $28.66 million and $2.91 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,099.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067155 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.