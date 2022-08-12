Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Cowen

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.53.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $188.88.

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.