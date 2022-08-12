American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Trading Down 0.2 %

AMAO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

