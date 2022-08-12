American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.6 %

AMH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 935,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $241,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

