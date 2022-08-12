American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.35 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.19.

Shares of HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.65. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,012. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78. The firm has a market cap of C$287.42 million and a PE ratio of -34.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.85%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

