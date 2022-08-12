American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Oppenheimer

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMSC. StockNews.com cut shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

American Superconductor Stock Up 5.2 %

American Superconductor stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 46,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

