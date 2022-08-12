AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.90-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.45.

NYSE ABC traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $148.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,120,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

