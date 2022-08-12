Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in July

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Amerityre Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMTY remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Amerityre has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Amerityre Company Profile
