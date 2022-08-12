Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ASYS opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

