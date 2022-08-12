Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.
Shares of ASYS opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
