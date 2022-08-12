Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 678,769 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.51.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
