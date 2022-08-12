Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 678,769 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.