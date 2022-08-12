Analysts Set Expectations for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.24. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

