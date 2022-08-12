Analyzing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Clikia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CEVA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $122.71 million 6.18 $400,000.00 $0.04 817.45 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.95%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Clikia.

Volatility and Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 0.66% 2.07% 1.75% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CEVA beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT, and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Clikia

(Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.