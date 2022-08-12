Analyzing Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Virginia National Bankshares 27.92% 12.70% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virginia National Bankshares $58.74 million 2.99 $10.07 million $3.55 9.30

Virginia National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services, as well as merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated sixteen full-service banking facilities in the cities of Charlottesville, Manassas, Richmond, and Winchester, as well as the counties of Albemarle, Fauquier, and Prince William. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

