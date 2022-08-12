Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AND. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.21.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 3.2 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
