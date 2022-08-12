Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANDHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF stock remained flat at $37.80 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

