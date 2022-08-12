Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.21.

AND stock traded down C$1.46 on Thursday, reaching C$54.25. 7,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,150. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$37.57 and a 12 month high of C$55.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

