Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $18.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.
