Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1,645.5% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 212,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.