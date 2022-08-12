Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1,645.5% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 212,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

