ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ANGLE from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 231 ($2.79) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Price Performance

ANGLE stock remained flat at 8.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.00. ANGLE has a 12-month low of 8.52 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.