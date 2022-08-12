AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

AU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AU opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $18,479,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,469,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

