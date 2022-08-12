Antiample (XAMP) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Antiample (XAMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $818,335.44 and $9.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00038023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00127179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org.

Antiample Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

