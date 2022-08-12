Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY remained flat at $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Aozora Bank has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

