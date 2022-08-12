Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 42.6% in July

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. 6,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $5,150,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

