Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.43

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 7459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,789 shares of company stock worth $4,748,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

