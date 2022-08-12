APIX (APIX) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

APIX (APIX) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $762,584.56 and approximately $31,183.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.22 or 0.99996073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

