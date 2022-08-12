Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.65-7.30 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AIT stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.52. 4,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $121.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.