AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,041.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AppLovin by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,128 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

