AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Update

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AppYea Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APYP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 25,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. AppYea has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.62.
AppYea Company Profile
