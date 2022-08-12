AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Update

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AppYea Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APYP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 25,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. AppYea has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that designs, patents, and produces sensor monitoring and software solutions for snoring and sleep apnea. It develops SleepX App, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect snoring events in real time; DreamIT, a night wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX APP for treating snoring; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect incidents of sleep apnea in real time; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX PRO app for the treatment of sleep apnea.

