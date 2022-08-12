Apriem Advisors Sells 702,944 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 702,944 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.