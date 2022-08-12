Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 30.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 8,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,290. The company has a market cap of $282.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on APYX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

