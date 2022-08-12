ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Buys $17,700.00 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) Director Bradford L. Brooks bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE ARC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 163,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

