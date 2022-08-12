ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $127.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. abrdn plc bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $43,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

