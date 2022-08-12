Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ARCO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.39. 1,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,604. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $2,946,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 45,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

